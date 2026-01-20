Auto sector pushes for hybrid, EV perks in Budget 2026 Auto Jan 20, 2026

With the Union Budget just around the corner, auto industry leaders are asking the government for more incentives and simpler rules for hybrids and electric vehicles (EVs).

Vivek Datta, CEO of Globe Toyota, highlighted how messy regulations in Haryana and Punjab are slowing things down, and called hybrids "Strong support for hybrids—practical and eco-friendly for India's emerging economy—through incentives, tax rebates, and simplified regulations will boost adoption, reduce emissions, and drive sustainable growth."

There's also a push for tax breaks to help cut emissions.