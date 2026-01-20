Auto sector pushes for hybrid, EV perks in Budget 2026
With the Union Budget just around the corner, auto industry leaders are asking the government for more incentives and simpler rules for hybrids and electric vehicles (EVs).
Vivek Datta, CEO of Globe Toyota, highlighted how messy regulations in Haryana and Punjab are slowing things down, and called hybrids "Strong support for hybrids—practical and eco-friendly for India's emerging economy—through incentives, tax rebates, and simplified regulations will boost adoption, reduce emissions, and drive sustainable growth."
There's also a push for tax breaks to help cut emissions.
Why does it matter?
India has just 26 cars per 1,000 people—so there's huge untapped demand. New incentives could make EVs and hybrids more affordable and boost clean mobility.
Big funding plans and extended support schemes could mean more jobs, better tech, and greener options on the road.
For young buyers especially, this could mean easier access to smarter rides—and a cleaner future.