Bajaj Chetak C25 launched at ₹91,399; introductory offer available

The Chetak C25 runs on a 2.5kWh battery with up to 113km range (about 90km in real city traffic). It hits a top speed of 55km/h (45km/h in Eco mode) and charges from zero to 80% in roughly two and a half hours.

Why it's worth considering

You get handy features like hill hold assist, reverse mode, Bluetooth music control (available with the TecPac option), LED lights and roomy underseat storage.

If your daily commute is under 90km and you want something affordable with zippy handling for city rides, this scooter could be your sweet spot.