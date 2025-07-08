Next Article
Bajaj unveils 2025 Pulsar NS400Z at ₹1.92 lakh
Bajaj's new Pulsar NS400Z is here, starting at ₹1.92 lakh (ex-showroom).
The 2025 model gets a power boost with its 373cc engine now making 42.4 BHP, plus a bidirectional quickshifter and improved brakes for a sportier ride.
The new NS400Z comes loaded with features
You get upgraded suspension with upside-down forks and a rear mono-shock for smoother handling, along with wider Apollo Alpha H1 tires for better grip.
There's also ABS, switchable traction control, Bluetooth-enabled LCD console, and four riding modes—Road, Rain, Sport, and Off-road—so you can tweak your ride to match any mood or weather.