India embraces green mobility: EVs dominate 3-wheeler sales

Electric three-wheelers led the pack—grabbing over 60% of their segment and selling more than 60,000 units. Electric two-wheeler sales also climbed to a 7.3% market share. Passenger EVs nearly doubled their numbers from last year; now electric cars and SUVs make up 4.4% of all passenger vehicles.

Total vehicle sales also up this June

Commercial EVs like trucks and busses are still catching up at just 1.6% of total sales.

In total, over two million vehicles were sold across India in June—a five percent boost from last year—helped by strong demand for construction equipment thanks to busy infrastructure projects and early monsoon rains.

Even with some bumps like financing challenges, India's already sold over 6.5 million vehicles this year, outpacing last year's numbers by a solid margin.