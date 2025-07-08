India's 1st CNG bike records slow sales

Bajaj is working on expanding CNG infrastructure for 2-wheelers

With a two kg CNG tank offering a 200km range (plus petrol backup for another 130km), the Freedom 125 puts out about 27% less CO2 than regular petrol bikes—making it a greener pick for daily rides.

Bajaj is teaming up with CNG providers to set up special lines for two-wheelers and fix filling issues, hoping to make eco-friendly commuting easier for everyone.