Honda abandons plans for large electric SUV Auto Jul 08, 2025

Honda has decided not to launch its large electric SUV that was planned for 2027 in the US, joining other carmakers in pulling back on expensive EV projects as demand dips.

The company is also trimming its EV investment through 2030, cutting it from ¥10 trillion ($68.6 billion) to ¥7 trillion ($48 billion).