Hyundai's shipbuilding arm eyes India: A game changer
South Korea's HD Hyundai just signed a big deal with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) to bring cutting-edge shipbuilding tech, design know-how, and training to India.
The goal? Help CSL break into the world's top 10 shipbuilders by 2030 and make Indian ships more competitive globally.
India can build more advanced ships at home
This partnership is all about sharing expertise—Hyundai will help CSL modernize its designs, boost productivity, and train workers so India can build more advanced ships at home.
It also fits right into the government's big plans for sustainable growth under Maritime India Vision 2030, with fresh funding and policy support aiming to turn India into a global hub for shipbuilding.