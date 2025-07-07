Next Article
Fiat unveils gas-powered 500 hatchback for 'Real people'
Fiat is rolling out a new gas-powered 500 after its electric version didn't quite take off.
Starting at €17,000 in Italy (about $20,000), it's roughly €5,000 less than the EV—definitely more wallet-friendly for anyone on a budget.
Production's already started in Turin, and first deliveries are expected by November.
TL;DR
Fiat's gas-powered 500 could get them in trouble
This 500 runs on a 1.0-liter mild-hybrid engine with 70hp, similar to older Fiat models.
It also helps keep jobs going at Fiat's Turin plant, which has been running way below capacity lately.
But there's a catch: with stricter EU emissions rules coming up, selling more gas cars could make things tricky for Fiat down the road.
Meanwhile, their Abarth division is shifting focus to electric models to dodge high emissions taxes.