Ferrari constructs engineless 100-Foot flying yacht

Ferrari's new project could shake up competitive sailing

Designed by French naval architect Guillaume Verdier, Hypersail is the largest fully foiling monohull ever built at nearly 100 feet long.

Its smart design keeps it stable on three points—a keel foil and two rudders—so it can run without motors or backup systems.

Still under construction in Italy and set for sea trials in 2026, Ferrari's new project could shake up competitive sailing with its blend of speed and sustainability.