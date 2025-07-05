Next Article
Auto • Jul 05, 2025
Ferrari constructs engineless 100-Foot flying yacht
Ferrari, famous for its fast cars, is making waves with Hypersail—a 100-ft racing monohull yacht powered by solar, wind, and kinetic energy.
The goal? To bring their racing spirit to the water.
Thanks to foiling tech that lifts it above the waves, this yacht cuts through drag and glides smoothly.
TL;DR
Ferrari's new project could shake up competitive sailing
Designed by French naval architect Guillaume Verdier, Hypersail is the largest fully foiling monohull ever built at nearly 100 feet long.
Its smart design keeps it stable on three points—a keel foil and two rudders—so it can run without motors or backup systems.
Still under construction in Italy and set for sea trials in 2026, Ferrari's new project could shake up competitive sailing with its blend of speed and sustainability.