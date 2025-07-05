Honda City Hybrid receives significant price reduction
Honda just made its City e:HEV hybrid sedan more wallet-friendly by cutting the price by ₹1 lakh.
The top-end ZX variant now starts at ₹19.90 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the only hybrid sedan in its class—going up against popular non-hybrids like the Virtus, Slavia, and Verna.
With a standout fuel efficiency of 27.26km/l (ARAI certified), it's definitely eye-catching for anyone looking to save on fuel.
124hp hybrid powertrain, ADAS, and more
Under the hood, you get a 1.5L petrol engine paired with an electric motor for a punchy 124hp and smooth eCVT drive.
The ZX packs in cool features like a digital console, an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, sunroof, and wireless charging.
Safety's covered too—with Level 2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and Honda's Lane Watch Camera.