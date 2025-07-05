Next Article

Auto • Jul 05, 2025 Honda City Hybrid receives significant price reduction

Honda just made its City e:HEV hybrid sedan more wallet-friendly by cutting the price by ₹1 lakh.

The top-end ZX variant now starts at ₹19.90 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the only hybrid sedan in its class—going up against popular non-hybrids like the Virtus, Slavia, and Verna.

With a standout fuel efficiency of 27.26km/l (ARAI certified), it's definitely eye-catching for anyone looking to save on fuel.