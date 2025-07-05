Next Article
Auto • Jul 05, 2025
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line available with significant discount
Volkswagen just made its Tiguan R-Line SUV more tempting, cutting the price by ₹3 lakh close to three months after launch.
The SUV now starts at ₹47 lakh (ex-showroom), thanks to a mix of cash discounts and added benefits—making it a stronger contender if you're eyeing a premium ride.
TL;DR
Discounts on other models, too
Volkswagen isn't stopping with just one model—the Virtus sedan gets up to ₹2 lakh off, while the Taigun SUV sees discounts up to ₹2.5 lakh.
If you're curious about what you get with the Tiguan R-Line: it packs a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine (201hp), all-wheel drive, and comes fully built from overseas for that extra bit of quality.