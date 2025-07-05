Californian 1,200-hp monster: A unique hypercar experience
The HF-11 is a bold new hypercar from Canadian twins Nikita and Iliya Bridan at Oilstainlab.
Inspired by classic Porsche looks but built for today, it stands out with its bright Negroni Orange finish and a cool trick—owners can swap between powerful gas engines or go fully electric, all in the same car.
HF-11 offers 2 flat-six engine options, plus electric variant
Weighing under a ton, the HF-11 offers two flat-six engine options: one with 600hp and another wild one with 1,200hp that revs to 12,000rpm.
Prefer electric? There's an 800hp version too.
No matter which you pick, it rockets from 0-97km/h in about three seconds.
The car packs serious racing hardware—Ohlins suspension, huge brakes, and up to 590kg of downforce for grip.
HF-11 is priced at $1.85 million
With only 25 units ever made and each costing $1.85 million (about ₹15 crore), the HF-11 is as exclusive as it gets.
Its swappable powertrains and retro-meets-modern style make it stand out even among supercars—but unless you're a collector or tech geek with deep pockets, this one's more dream than reality.