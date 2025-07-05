Californian 1,200-hp monster: A unique hypercar experience

TL;DR

HF-11 offers 2 flat-six engine options, plus electric variant

Weighing under a ton, the HF-11 offers two flat-six engine options: one with 600hp and another wild one with 1,200hp that revs to 12,000rpm.

Prefer electric? There's an 800hp version too.

No matter which you pick, it rockets from 0-97km/h in about three seconds.

The car packs serious racing hardware—Ohlins suspension, huge brakes, and up to 590kg of downforce for grip.

HF-11 is priced at $1.85 million

With only 25 units ever made and each costing $1.85 million (about ₹15 crore), the HF-11 is as exclusive as it gets.

Its swappable powertrains and retro-meets-modern style make it stand out even among supercars—but unless you're a collector or tech geek with deep pockets, this one's more dream than reality.