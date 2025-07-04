Tata Motors kickstarts Harrier.ev production

TL;DR

Prices start at ₹21.49 lakh

The Harrier.ev comes in six variants with two battery options—65kWh and 75kWh—and offers both rear-wheel (RWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD).

Prices start at ₹21.49 lakh for the base model and go up to ₹28.99 lakh for the top Empowered AWD trim, which packs a punch with 313hp and 504Nm torque.

Key highlights of the Harrier.ev

You get a claimed range of up to 627km (MIDC) and fast charging takes it from 20% to 80% in about 25 minutes with a 120kW DC charger.

Safety-wise, it has a five-star Bharat NCAP rating, seven airbags, Level-2 ADAS with adaptive cruise control—and inside you'll find ventilated seats plus a panoramic sunroof for extra comfort.