Bajaj Auto launches upgraded 2025 Dominar 400 & 250
Bajaj just dropped the 2025 Dominar 400 and Dominar 250, bringing new features for fans of long rides.
Priced at ₹2.39 lakh for the Dominar 400 and ₹1.92 lakh for the Dominar 250 (ex-showroom Delhi), both bikes now offer better comfort, improved visibility, and tech aimed at making road trips smoother.
New features for long-distance touring
Both models get a sharper bonded glass display for clearer info on the go, ergonomic handlebars, updated switchgear, and built-in GPS mounts—handy for navigation.
The engines are OBD-2B compliant: a punchy 373cc on the Dominar 400 and a nimble 249cc on the Dominar 250.
For riding flexibility, the Dominar 400 now has four ride-by-wire modes (Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road), while the Dominar 250 gets four ABS modes—making them ready for whatever your next trip throws at you.