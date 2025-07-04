Bajaj Auto launches upgraded 2025 Dominar 400 & 250

TL;DR

New features for long-distance touring

Both models get a sharper bonded glass display for clearer info on the go, ergonomic handlebars, updated switchgear, and built-in GPS mounts—handy for navigation.

The engines are OBD-2B compliant: a punchy 373cc on the Dominar 400 and a nimble 249cc on the Dominar 250.

For riding flexibility, the Dominar 400 now has four ride-by-wire modes (Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road), while the Dominar 250 gets four ABS modes—making them ready for whatever your next trip throws at you.