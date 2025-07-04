Next Article
Auto • Jul 04, 2025
Ski-Doo patents 1st all-electric mountain snowmobile
Ski-Doo might be about to launch its very first all-electric mountain snowmobile, according to a new patent.
The design looks a lot like their popular Summit model—think long, narrow frame and features built for deep-snow adventures.
If released, it'll join Ski-Doo's current electric Grand Touring and Expedition sleds.
TL;DR
Electric snowmobiles mean less noise and pollution on the trails
This move fits with BRP's push for more eco-friendly rides, as electric snowmobiles mean less noise and pollution on the trails.
But there are still some bumps ahead: charging stations for snowy backcountry spots are rare, and economic issues like US tariffs could affect when we actually see this new sled hit the market.