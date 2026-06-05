Benedetto Vigna says Ferrari will not make fully autonomous cars Auto Jun 05, 2026

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna just made it clear: the brand won't be making fully autonomous cars anytime soon.

"We want the people to have fun, not the [computer] chips," he said.

So while Ferraris will keep getting smarter with features like lane departure warnings and adaptive cruise control, every model will still come with a steering wheel, because driving is kind of the point.