Benedetto Vigna says Ferrari will not make fully autonomous cars
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Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna just made it clear: the brand won't be making fully autonomous cars anytime soon.
"We want the people to have fun, not the [computer] chips," he said.
So while Ferraris will keep getting smarter with features like lane departure warnings and adaptive cruise control, every model will still come with a steering wheel, because driving is kind of the point.
Ferrari to launch 20 driver-focused models
Between 2026 and 2030, Ferrari plans to launch 20 new models, all about keeping drivers engaged.
Vigna summed it up perfectly: "Otherwise, why do you buy a Ferrari?"
Even as car tech evolves fast, Ferrari's approach seems to be working: 13,640 cars sold in 2025 show that plenty of people still love getting behind the wheel.