Bimota's KB399 is a pocket rocket with Kawasaki ZX-4RR platform

Edizione Speciale version available

The KB399 isn't just a copy: it adds adjustable suspension, a titanium Akrapovic silencer for that extra growl, winglets, and bold red, black, and white styling.

If you want something fancier, there's an Edizione Speciale version for £14,699 ($19,600).

Orders open April 3, but heads up: supply is limited and deliveries won't start until late October or November.