Bimota's KB399 is a pocket rocket with Kawasaki ZX-4RR platform
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Bimota just dropped the KB399, its most compact and budget-friendly bike yet.
Starting at £9,749 (about $13,000), it's built on Kawasaki's ZX-4RR platform and packs an 80-hp, 399-cc inline-4 engine, so you get solid performance in a smaller package.
Edizione Speciale version available
The KB399 isn't just a copy: it adds adjustable suspension, a titanium Akrapovic silencer for that extra growl, winglets, and bold red, black, and white styling.
If you want something fancier, there's an Edizione Speciale version for £14,699 ($19,600).
Orders open April 3, but heads up: supply is limited and deliveries won't start until late October or November.