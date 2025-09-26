Limited-run BMW G 310 RR debuts at ₹3L: Check features
What's the story
BMW Motorrad has launched the G 310 RR Limited Edition in India, celebrating the sale of 10,000 units of its fully faired sports motorcycle. The new model is priced at ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available across all BMW Motorrad dealerships in the country. The bike comes with a unique '1/310' badging on the fuel tank and a complete decal body kit including wheel rim graphics, emphasizing its exclusivity.
Design details
The bike borrows design from the S 1000 RR
The G 310 RR Limited Edition borrows its design from the S 1000 RR. It sports aerodynamic bodywork with a full fairing, LED headlamps, gold USD forks, aluminium swingarm, Michelin Pilot Street radial tires and a sporty riding stance. The bike is offered in two color options: Cosmic Black and Polar White. Only 310 units are up for grabs.
Engine specs
It is backed by a 312cc single-cylinder engine
The G 310 RR Limited Edition is powered by a 312cc, water-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that churns out 34hp at 9,700rpm and torque of up to 27.3Nm at 7,700rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a race-tuned anti-hopping clutch for seamless downshifts and improved stability. The bike also offers four riding modes: Track, Urban, Sport, and Rain for different road/weather conditions.
Tech specs
It has a ride-by-wire system
The G 310 RR Limited Edition comes with a ride-by-wire system for precise throttle response. It also sports a 5-inch TFT display that shows riding stats, modes and infotainment controls with customizable layouts. Safety features include dual-channel ABS, rear wheel lift-off protection and a high-performance braking system for confident cornering and sharp deceleration.
Customer benefits
BMW Motorrad offers customized finance schemes for the bike
BMW India Financial Services is offering customized finance schemes for the bike, rider gear and accessories. Customers will also get a standard 3-year/unlimited km warranty from the brand, which can be extended up to five years. The package also includes 24x7 roadside assistance for added convenience.