Limited-run BMW G 310 RR debuts at ₹3L: Check features

BMW Motorrad has launched the G 310 RR Limited Edition in India, celebrating the sale of 10,000 units of its fully faired sports motorcycle. The new model is priced at ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available across all BMW Motorrad dealerships in the country. The bike comes with a unique '1/310' badging on the fuel tank and a complete decal body kit including wheel rim graphics, emphasizing its exclusivity.

Design details The bike borrows design from the S 1000 RR The G 310 RR Limited Edition borrows its design from the S 1000 RR. It sports aerodynamic bodywork with a full fairing, LED headlamps, gold USD forks, aluminium swingarm, Michelin Pilot Street radial tires and a sporty riding stance. The bike is offered in two color options: Cosmic Black and Polar White. Only 310 units are up for grabs.

Engine specs It is backed by a 312cc single-cylinder engine The G 310 RR Limited Edition is powered by a 312cc, water-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that churns out 34hp at 9,700rpm and torque of up to 27.3Nm at 7,700rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a race-tuned anti-hopping clutch for seamless downshifts and improved stability. The bike also offers four riding modes: Track, Urban, Sport, and Rain for different road/weather conditions.

Tech specs It has a ride-by-wire system The G 310 RR Limited Edition comes with a ride-by-wire system for precise throttle response. It also sports a 5-inch TFT display that shows riding stats, modes and infotainment controls with customizable layouts. Safety features include dual-channel ABS, rear wheel lift-off protection and a high-performance braking system for confident cornering and sharp deceleration.