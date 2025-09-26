BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition debuts in India

The bike features race-tuned anti-hopping clutch

Under the hood, you get a 312cc water-cooled engine pushing 34hp and 27.3Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and race-tuned anti-hopping clutch for smooth shifts.

There are four riding modes—Track, Urban, Sport, and Rain—so you can tweak performance on the go.

Inspired by BMW's S1000RR superbike, it features aerodynamic fairings, LED headlamps, gold USD forks, an aluminum swingarm, and grippy Michelin tires.