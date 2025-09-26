BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition debuts in India
BMW Motorrad India just dropped the G 310 RR Limited Edition to mark 10,000 units sold.
Priced at ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom), this special version stands out with exclusive "1/310" badging and a complete decal body kit, including wheel rim graphics.
You can grab it in Cosmic Black or Polar White at BMW dealerships across India.
The bike features race-tuned anti-hopping clutch
Under the hood, you get a 312cc water-cooled engine pushing 34hp and 27.3Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and race-tuned anti-hopping clutch for smooth shifts.
There are four riding modes—Track, Urban, Sport, and Rain—so you can tweak performance on the go.
Inspired by BMW's S1000RR superbike, it features aerodynamic fairings, LED headlamps, gold USD forks, an aluminum swingarm, and grippy Michelin tires.
It comes with 3-year unlimited kilometer warranty
It comes with flexible financing from BMW India Financial Services.
The bike includes a three-year unlimited kilometer warranty (extendable to five years) plus round-the-clock roadside assistance—making it a solid pick if you're eyeing an entry-level sports bike with premium vibes.