Maruti Suzuki sold 80,000 cars in 4 days post-GST cut

Maruti Suzuki , the largest carmaker in the country, has witnessed a massive surge in sales following the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) cuts. The company had already sold some 75,000 cars between September 22 and September 25. The number has likely crossed over 80,000 now. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki, said the customer response post-GST cut has been "very strong."

Information Small cars lead the charge Banerjee added that overall bookings have increased by 35%, with small cars leading the charge. The demand for these vehicles has grown by a whopping 50% compared to earlier levels. In markets outside the top 100 cities, bookings for small cars have nearly doubled.

Sales boost Inquiries have jumped to nearly 80,000 per day On the first day of Navratri (September 22), after the GST cut, Maruti Suzuki recorded deliveries of 30,000 units and inquiries for 80,000 vehicles. Banerjee said inquiries have jumped from an average of 40,000-45,000 per day to nearly 80,000. The company is also averaging daily bookings of around 18,000 units.