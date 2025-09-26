Kawasaki Z1100, Z1100 SE break cover: Check features and specs
Kawasaki just unveiled its 2026 Z1100 and Z1100 SE—two new Supernaked bikes with sharp looks and upgraded tech.
Both get a punchy 1,099cc inline-four engine (136hp/113 Nm), signature LED lighting, and aggressive styling.
Prices start at £11,099 (around ₹11.65 lakh) for the Z1100 and £12,699 (around ₹13.33 lakh) for the SE.
The Z1100 SE packs premium Ohlins rear shock
Both bikes ride on an aluminum twin-tube frame with advanced suspension for smoother handling.
The SE steps it up with premium Brembo brakes, steel braided lines, and an Ohlins rear shock with a remote pre-load adjuster.
You also get cruise control, a crisp 5-inch color TFT display, cornering ABS/traction control (thanks to an IMU), quick shifter, and riding modes.
Both models will hit showrooms in January 2026
If you want sporty performance with modern features—without splurging for a superbike—the new Z1100 series is worth a look.
The SE especially brings top-shelf hardware at a mid-tier price.
