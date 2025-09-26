Xiaomi opens 1st overseas R&D center in Germany

Plans to launch EVs in Europe by 2027

This Munich center is set to focus on innovation in intelligent driving systems, next-gen EV platforms, and ethical AI.

By teaming up with local engineers and researchers, Xiaomi hopes to make real progress in autonomous driving.

It's also a key part of their "Human x Car x Home" vision, aiming to connect smart living with mobility.

After rolling out the SU7, SU7 Ultra, and YU7 models in China, Xiaomi is now setting the stage to bring its EVs to Europe by 2027.