Next Article
Skoda Kushaq's major facelift to arrive in India by 2026
Auto
Skoda's Kushaq SUV is set for its first major facelift since launching in 2021, with the refreshed model hitting Indian roads in 2026.
Test cars have already been spotted under wraps, showing Skoda's aiming to keep the Kushaq fresh and ready to take on rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.
What changes will the new Kushaq bring?
The new Kushaq will rock a sleeker look—think slimmer grille, sharper LED headlamps, and tail-lamps joined by a chrome strip.
Inside, expect updated trims and upholstery for a more modern vibe.
The engines (1.0L and 1.5L turbo-petrol) stay the same, but Skoda might add extra features to keep things interesting.
Prices could see an update from the current ₹10.36-18.43 lakh range when it launches in 2026.