Skoda Kushaq's major facelift to arrive in India by 2026

What changes will the new Kushaq bring?

The new Kushaq will rock a sleeker look—think slimmer grille, sharper LED headlamps, and tail-lamps joined by a chrome strip.

Inside, expect updated trims and upholstery for a more modern vibe.

The engines (1.0L and 1.5L turbo-petrol) stay the same, but Skoda might add extra features to keep things interesting.

Prices could see an update from the current ₹10.36-18.43 lakh range when it launches in 2026.