BMW launches X3 xDrive30 M Sport Pro at ₹74.5 lakh
What's the story
BMW India has launched a new petrol variant of the X3, the 30 xDrive M Sport Pro, at ₹74.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle is locally produced at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai and is now available for booking across all BMW dealerships in India. The new addition expands the existing X3 portfolio, which already includes xDrive 20 petrol and xDrive 20d diesel variants.
Engine details
The SUV can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 6.3 seconds
The BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro is powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 258hp and 400Nm of torque. The vehicle can go from zero to 100km/h in just 6.3 seconds. It comes with an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission and features BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system as standard. A 48V mild-hybrid system is also offered for improved responsiveness and efficiency.
Design highlights
It comes with adaptive suspension with electronically controlled dampers
The BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro comes with an adaptive suspension with electronically controlled dampers as standard. The system adjusts according to driving conditions and selected modes, including a Sport setting that sharpens damper response. The SUV measures 4,755mm in length with a 2,865mm wheelbase. It is 1,920mm wide and 1,660mm tall.
Tech specs
The vehicle runs on the latest BMW Operating System 9
The interior of the BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro features a BMW Curved Display with a 12.3-inch information display and a 14.9-inch control display. Other features include a head-up display, Harman Kardon surround sound system with 15 speakers and 750W output, ventilated sports seats, panoramic glass sunroof and BMW Interaction Bar. The SUV runs on the latest BMW Operating System 9 with QuickSelect.
Safety specs
It is available in multiple color and upholstery options
The BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro comes with Driving Assistant Plus and Parking Assistant Plus as standard. It also offers multiple safety systems including eight airbags and dynamic stability control. The SUV is available in colors such as Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Dune Grey Metallic, Alpine White, Individual Tanzanite Blue and Black Sapphire Metallic. Upholstery options include Veganza Perforated Espresso Brown and Veganza Perforated Calm Beige.