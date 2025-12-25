BMW's 2026 launch roadmap: iX facelift, i5 LWB and more

BMW is gearing up to introduce updated versions of its popular electric vehicles (EVs), the iX SUV and the i5 sedan, in India. The launches are expected in the second quarter of 2026. The facelifted models will come with design tweaks and improved powertrains, as part of BMW's strategy to keep up with market trends and customer preferences.

Model details BMW iX SUV: A closer look at the facelift The updated BMW iX will be offered in three variants: the iX 45, 60, and M70. All models will feature dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) and larger batteries. The base model, the iX 45, will deliver a power output of 402hp and torque of up to 700Nm from a new battery pack with a capacity of up to 94.8kWh.

Performance boost Enhanced performance and range for BMW iX The mid-range model, the iX 60, will offer an even higher power output of 536hp and torque of up to 765Nm from a larger battery pack with a capacity of up to 109.1kWh. The top-end model, the iX M70, will provide an impressive power output of up to 659hp and torque of up to 1,100Nm from a battery pack with a capacity of up to 108.9kWh.

Design revamp Design updates and interior enhancements for BMW iX The facelifted BMW iX will also get some design updates such as new headlamps, a redesigned grille, revised bumpers, and new alloy wheel options. The interior of the facelifted model will feature a new three-spoke steering wheel and BMW's M Multi-function seats that offer better support. These changes are aimed at improving the overall driving experience of the EV.