Brabus's limited-edition G-Wagon convertible costs over €1M

The 900 Rocket Edition Cabrio is a reimagined version of the standard G 63. It features new forged pistons, connecting rods, and a dedicated crankshaft.

The engine capacity has been increased from the standard G 63's 4.0-liter unit to a twin-turbocharged 4.5-liter V8 engine that produces an impressive peak torque of up to 1,250Nm.