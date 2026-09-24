Brabus's limited-edition G-Wagon convertible costs over €1M
What's the story
Brabus, the renowned German tuning company, has unveiled a stunning new project: the 900 Rocket Edition Cabrio. The four-door convertible is based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63 and was showcased at the Monaco Yacht Show. With a soft top and an incredible output of 888hp, this limited-edition model is priced over €1 million.
Design details
The engine capacity has been increased to a 4.5-liter V8
The 900 Rocket Edition Cabrio is a reimagined version of the standard G 63. It features new forged pistons, connecting rods, and a dedicated crankshaft.
The engine capacity has been increased from the standard G 63's 4.0-liter unit to a twin-turbocharged 4.5-liter V8 engine that produces an impressive peak torque of up to 1,250Nm.
Market debut
Top speed is limited to 240km/h
The 900 Rocket Edition Cabrio can go from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds, with a top speed limited to 240km/h.
The model will be limited to just 10 units worldwide, each priced at €890,740 (approximately $1,019,000) before German VAT.
After tax inclusion, the price tag goes up to €1,059,980 ($1,210,000).
Special features
It gets an adjustable suspension and a blockchain-based digital passport
The 900 Rocket Edition Cabrio comes with a KW-developed adjustable suspension that can lower the body by 1.8-inch.
It also has an exhaust system with switchable valves and four side-exit tips for a discreet "Coming Home" mode or a louder Sport setting.
Each car gets a blockchain-based digital passport tracking authenticity, ownership history, and build specifications.
Structural integrity
Brabus developed over 500 new components for the roof conversion
Brabus has developed over 500 new components for the roof conversion and body reinforcement package of the 900 Rocket Edition Cabrio.
The two-piece electrically operated soft top opens or closes in 20 seconds and has a heated glass rear window.
To maintain structural rigidity after removing the metal roof, Brabus reinforced the windshield frame and added extra bracing throughout the body.
Quality control
Each car undergoes over 10 hours of simulated rain testing
Before delivery, every finished car reportedly undergoes over 10 hours of simulated rain testing inside a climate chamber.
This rigorous process is designed to prove that the fabric top seals as well as a hardtop would in daily use.
This isn't Brabus's first roofless project; the tuner had previously built the 1,000hp Bodo Cabriolet limited to just 77 units.