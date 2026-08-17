Brabus unveils 1,000hp Bodo Cabriolet starting at $1.2M

The Bodo Cabriolet is a carbon-bodied supercar with a hand-built 5.2-liter V12 bi-turbo engine. It has been heavily reworked by Brabus to deliver an impressive 1,000hp and 1,200Nm of torque to the rear wheels.

The car comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential, making it as powerful as its coupe counterpart, the Bodo Gran Turismo.