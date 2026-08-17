Brabus unveils 1,000hp Bodo Cabriolet starting at $1.2M
What's the story
Brabus has unveiled its latest creation, the Bodo Cabriolet, a high-performance open-top hypercar. The new model was showcased at The Quail on August 14 and is based on Aston Martin's Vanquish Volante chassis and cabin architecture. The Bodo Cabriolet comes with a price tag of €1,077,000 ($1,174,000) base price and will be limited to just 77 units worldwide.
Design details
Bodo Cabriolet packs a hand-built 5.2-liter V12 bi-turbo engine
The Bodo Cabriolet is a carbon-bodied supercar with a hand-built 5.2-liter V12 bi-turbo engine. It has been heavily reworked by Brabus to deliver an impressive 1,000hp and 1,200Nm of torque to the rear wheels.
The car comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential, making it as powerful as its coupe counterpart, the Bodo Gran Turismo.
Weight and dimensions
It weighs just 1,774kg
The body of the Bodo Cabriolet is made entirely of carbon fiber at Brabus's Bottrop facility.
This keeps the dry weight to just 1,774kg despite its size and hardware.
The car measures 199.3-inch in length, 79.8-inch in width, and 51.3-inch in height.
It rides on 22-inch Brabus Monoblock Z-GT wheels and features an active aerodynamics package with an integrated front carbon spoiler and an electrically extendable rear wing.
Personalization
Supercar can sprint from 0 to 97km/h in 3 seconds
Brabus describes the Bodo Cabriolet as a fully coachbuilt, open-top supercar built to individual order.
The company's CEO Constantin Buschmann has said that it is created "in every detail as he would have driven it," highlighting the level of personalization involved in this project.
Performance-wise, the Bodo Cabriolet can sprint from zero to 97km/hour in 3.0 seconds and has an electronically capped top speed of 359km/hour.