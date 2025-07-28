Budget Tesla Model Y crossover arriving later this year
Tesla is rolling out a budget-friendly version of its popular Model Y crossover later this year.
Instead of building something totally new, they're simplifying the current Model Y to make it more affordable—think fewer luxury touches and a lower price tag.
This move follows recent sales dips and aims to attract more buyers, especially those who've been waiting for a cheaper Tesla.
The new version ditches some extras like rear screens and uses simpler materials inside, helping keep costs down without losing that classic Tesla vibe.
It's expected to launch in India too, where the Model Y is already sold as an import.
Budget Model Y aims to attract more buyers
By making the Model Y more accessible, Tesla hopes to win over drivers who want an EV but don't need all the bells and whistles.
It could be one of the most approachable Teslas yet.