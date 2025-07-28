You can now join Microsoft Teams calls from your car
Mercedes-Benz is rolling out a feature that lets you hop into Microsoft Teams video meetings right from your car's built-in camera—starting with the new CLA model.
For safety, you won't be able to see shared screens during calls, and your video will switch off when the camera is in use.
Mercedes's bigger partnership with Microsoft
The upgraded Teams app brings handy contact shortcuts, voice-to-text input, and a streamlined interface made for busy people on the move.
This is part of Mercedes's bigger partnership with Microsoft, which also includes secure app management (via Microsoft Intune) and future support for AI-powered Copilot features in cars.
Will this feature improve productivity or distract drivers?
Many folks online are worried this could make driving more distracting or blur the line between work and life—especially in traffic-heavy cities like Bangalore.
Some even said it might put them off buying a Mercedes, showing how tricky it can be to balance productivity with staying focused behind the wheel.