Indian Railways tests hydrogen-powered coach in Chennai

Train to run between Jind and Sonipat

Launched by Northern Railway in 2020-21, the project is converting old diesel cars to run on hydrogen fuel cells.

There's a new fueling facility coming up in Jind, Haryana, and plans for a 10-coach train between Jind and Sonepat.

Safety is front and center—hydrogen is stored securely at high pressure, with audits by Germany's TUV-SUD to make sure everything runs smoothly as India steps into the future of rail travel.