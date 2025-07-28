Next Article
Indian Railways tests hydrogen-powered coach in Chennai
Indian Railways just tested its first hydrogen-powered coach in Chennai, marking a big move toward greener travel.
The goal? Cut down on emissions and bring more renewable energy into the railway system.
With final equipment checks underway, this eco-friendly upgrade is almost ready to roll out.
Train to run between Jind and Sonipat
Launched by Northern Railway in 2020-21, the project is converting old diesel cars to run on hydrogen fuel cells.
There's a new fueling facility coming up in Jind, Haryana, and plans for a 10-coach train between Jind and Sonepat.
Safety is front and center—hydrogen is stored securely at high pressure, with audits by Germany's TUV-SUD to make sure everything runs smoothly as India steps into the future of rail travel.