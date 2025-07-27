Next Article
VinFast opens 1st Indian EV showroom in Surat
Vietnam's VinFast just opened its first Indian EV showroom in Surat, Gujarat, showing off their premium electric SUVs—the VF 6 and VF 7.
You can pre-book either model now for ₹21,000 (refundable).
This move comes right before their new manufacturing plant launches in Tamil Nadu.
VinFast's plans for India
VinFast is going big: they're planning 35 dealerships across 27 cities by the end of 2025.
The VF 6 and VF 7 are India's first right-hand drive electric SUVs from the brand and will be locally assembled.
To make owning an EV easier, VinFast is teaming up with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure for charging and service support nationwide—and they're also working with BatX Energies to recycle batteries and boost sustainability.