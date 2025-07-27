VinFast opens 1st Indian EV showroom in Surat

VinFast's plans for India

VinFast is going big: they're planning 35 dealerships across 27 cities by the end of 2025.

The VF 6 and VF 7 are India's first right-hand drive electric SUVs from the brand and will be locally assembled.

To make owning an EV easier, VinFast is teaming up with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure for charging and service support nationwide—and they're also working with BatX Energies to recycle batteries and boost sustainability.