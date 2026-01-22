Bugatti FKP Hommage: 1,578hp Veyron tribute drops

Specs at a glance:

Under the hood is a massive W16 quad-turbo engine that uses the highest-output incarnation of the W16 first seen on the Chiron Super Sport.

The car rolls on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels.

Inside, you get a classic Veyron-style steering wheel and even an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon clock on the dash.