Bugatti FKP Hommage: 1,578hp Veyron tribute drops
Bugatti just revealed the FKP Hommage—a one-off supercar honoring the legendary Veyron and its visionary, Ferdinand Piech.
Built on the Chiron platform, it stands out with a bold black-and-red look, custom bodywork, and sleek thin headlights.
It was commissioned under Bugatti's Programme Solitaire, which is limited to two one-off projects per year.
Specs at a glance:
Under the hood is a massive W16 quad-turbo engine that uses the highest-output incarnation of the W16 first seen on the Chiron Super Sport.
The car rolls on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels.
Inside, you get a classic Veyron-style steering wheel and even an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon clock on the dash.
Why it matters
Piech once dreamed of a Veyron with 1,000hp and top-tier luxury; this Hommage takes that vision to another level with even more power and exclusive touches.
If you're into cars that blend history with wild performance—and serious rarity—this one's for you.