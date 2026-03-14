BYD considers joining F1, World Endurance Championship to boost brand

F1's upcoming rules emphasize power-unit and sustainability changes. BYD already builds its own batteries and motors, so it's ready for this shift.

Joining F1 won't be cheap for BYD

Jumping into F1 isn't cheap: Formula 1 enforces an operational cost cap, though exempt costs can increase total team spending.

While FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem says he'd welcome a Chinese team like BYD, some current teams aren't thrilled about splitting prize money.

So while BYD has the tech and ambition, there are still some big hurdles to clear if they want to hit the track.