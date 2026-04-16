BYD India to increase car prices from May 1

The upcoming price hike from BYD is a comprehensive one, covering all models in its Indian lineup. This includes four battery electric vehicles (BEVs) currently on sale: the Atto 3 SUV, eMAX 7 MPV, Seal executive sedan and the Sealion 7 premium SUV. The entry-level model starts at ₹24.99 lakh while the top-of-the-line variant is priced at ₹54.9 lakh (all ex-showroom).

Past adjustments

Price hike trend in automotive industry

In January 2026, BYD had last hiked prices by ₹50,000 on its flagship model, the Sealion 7. However, only the base model's price was revised then while other variants remained unchanged. The upcoming adjustment is part of a wider trend with other automakers like Hyundai and Tata Motors also announcing price hikes amid rising input costs and global uncertainties affecting supply chains.