BYD launches China's first 4nm chip for smart-driving technology

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD has unveiled its first in-house smart-driving chip, the Xuanji A3. The chip is China's first to be based on 4-nanometer architecture and supports Level 3 and Level 4 autonomous driving. Three such chips clustered together can deliver over 2,100 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of combined computing power.

Tech integration The chip is now in mass production The Xuanji A3 chip has gone into mass production and now powers BYD's new central computing platform. This platform integrates three previously separate vehicle systems: the smart cockpit, driver-assistance, and electric propulsion software. The company claims that the chip consumes 20% less power than comparable semiconductors, making it more efficient for EVs.

Manufacturing prowess BYD's in-house chip manufacturing capabilities BYD CEO Wang Chuanfu announced at a Shenzhen event that his company is the only automaker in the world to have full in-house chip manufacturing. This includes everything from architecture design to wafer production and testing. The company has invested over CNY 100 billion ($14.75 billion) in semiconductors, employs over 7,000 chip engineers across four R&D bases, and operates five wafer fabs.

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System upgrade Expanding God's Eye system across all models BYD plans to expand its God's Eye driver-assistance system across all its models in China. This includes the mass-market Seagull hatchback, which starts at CNY 69,800 ($10,300). LiDAR sensors, usually found in premium cars, will be available as an optional add-on for CNY 12,000. This move gives BYD a new revenue stream amid a price war that has pressured margins.

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Tech commitment Enhancing driver-assistance experience in affordable cars Chuanfu emphasized that even affordable models like Seagull or Dolphin can offer a smart driving experience usually associated with luxury cars. He called BYD's add-on package "Our add-on package is the most sincere in the industry, priced only at cost." The company also announced one year of insurance covering damages from accidents when God's Eye is active, addressing complaints about its underdelivering capabilities.