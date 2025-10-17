BYD recalls over 115,000 Tang, Yuan Pro EVs: Here's why

BYD's previous recalls

Specifically, 44,535 Tang cars (from March 2015-July 2017) have design flaws, while 71,248 Yuan Pro EVs (from February 2021-August 2022) face battery installation issues.

This isn't BYD's first recall—earlier in January 2025, they called back Fangchengbao Bao 5 SUVs for fire risks, and in September 2024, nearly 97,000 Dolphin and Yuan Plus EVs for steering faults.

BYD is taking action to address these safety concerns.