BYD recalls over 115,000 Tang, Yuan Pro EVs: Here's why
BYD, one of China's biggest electric car brands, is recalling over 115,000 vehicles—their largest recall so far.
The affected Tang and Yuan Pro models, made between 2015 and 2022, have design and battery installation problems that could put drivers at risk.
BYD's previous recalls
Specifically, 44,535 Tang cars (from March 2015-July 2017) have design flaws, while 71,248 Yuan Pro EVs (from February 2021-August 2022) face battery installation issues.
This isn't BYD's first recall—earlier in January 2025, they called back Fangchengbao Bao 5 SUVs for fire risks, and in September 2024, nearly 97,000 Dolphin and Yuan Plus EVs for steering faults.
BYD is taking action to address these safety concerns.