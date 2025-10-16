Ford's rare 2006 GT Heritage Edition heads to auction
Ford's putting its super-rare 2006 GT Heritage Edition, Production No. 3, up for grabs at the Barrett-Jackson Fall 2025 auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.
This marks the first time Ford is selling a Heritage Edition GT publicly with no reserve price—so it could go to anyone.
The move helps Ford keep its Heritage Fleet of nearly 500 classic cars fresh and funded.
The car is a tribute to Ford's Le Mans win
This isn't just any old sports car—it's a tribute to Ford's epic 1-2-3 win at Le Mans back in 1966, and only 343 were ever made.
Decked out in iconic Gulf racing colors and packing a supercharged V8 with serious power (550hp!), it's been driven just over 12875km.
It spent its life as a showpiece for Ford, got fixed up after some minor damage, and now comes with all the original paperwork collectors love.
It is expected to sell for around $1 million mark
With past Heritage Editions selling between $680K and $1.2 million, this one is expected to land around the $1 million mark.
Whoever wins gets not just an ultra-cool piece of racing history but also bragging rights for days.