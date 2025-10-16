Ford's rare 2006 GT Heritage Edition heads to auction

The car is a tribute to Ford's Le Mans win

This isn't just any old sports car—it's a tribute to Ford's epic 1-2-3 win at Le Mans back in 1966, and only 343 were ever made.

Decked out in iconic Gulf racing colors and packing a supercharged V8 with serious power (550hp!), it's been driven just over 12875km.

It spent its life as a showpiece for Ford, got fixed up after some minor damage, and now comes with all the original paperwork collectors love.