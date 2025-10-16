Next Article
Rimac to buy Porsche's stake in Bugatti Rimac
Auto
Mate Rimac, CEO of Rimac Group, recently shared plans to buy out Porsche's 45% stake in Bugatti Rimac.
Porsche currently owns 45% of the company. The company just rolled out its first post-merger model.
Mate Rimac is set to acquire Porsche's stake
This €1 billion-plus buyout could give Rimac total freedom to shape Bugatti Rimac's future, without having to compromise with Porsche.
It's a big deal for the hypercar world, especially as electric tech is shaking up who's in charge.
Negotiations are a bit tangled since Porsche also owns a chunk of Rimac Group, but if all goes well, a deal could be done next year.
If you're into fast cars or the future of EVs, this is one to watch.