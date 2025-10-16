Rimac to buy Porsche's stake in Bugatti Rimac

Mate Rimac is set to acquire Porsche's stake

This €1 billion-plus buyout could give Rimac total freedom to shape Bugatti Rimac's future, without having to compromise with Porsche.

It's a big deal for the hypercar world, especially as electric tech is shaking up who's in charge.

Negotiations are a bit tangled since Porsche also owns a chunk of Rimac Group, but if all goes well, a deal could be done next year.

If you're into fast cars or the future of EVs, this is one to watch.