India's 1st electric truck corridor goes live

BEM's e-trucks and battery-swapping in focus

BEM's trucks come with fast battery-swapping, so there's no waiting around to charge—just swap and go for an unlimited range.

They can carry more than any other in their class and use smart tech to keep fleets running smoothly.

Plus, BEM's "Energy-as-a-Service" model means lower upfront costs and cheaper ownership overall.

With plans to make up to 30,000 trucks a year and a ₹3,500 crore investment, they're aiming to shake up India's freight scene.