India's 1st electric truck corridor goes live
India's very first electric truck corridor is now live between Mumbai and Pune, thanks to Maharashtra's push for cleaner highways.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis kicked things off this week, and Blue Energy Motors (BEM) showed off their new heavy-duty electric truck with battery-swapping tech at their Chakan plant.
BEM's e-trucks and battery-swapping in focus
BEM's trucks come with fast battery-swapping, so there's no waiting around to charge—just swap and go for an unlimited range.
They can carry more than any other in their class and use smart tech to keep fleets running smoothly.
Plus, BEM's "Energy-as-a-Service" model means lower upfront costs and cheaper ownership overall.
With plans to make up to 30,000 trucks a year and a ₹3,500 crore investment, they're aiming to shake up India's freight scene.
A cleaner, more efficient way to move goods
For anyone tired of pollution and old-school diesel trucks, this is a big step.
These e-trucks cut operating costs and downtime, making them a real alternative for logistics companies.
With the Mumbai-Pune corridor as a starting point, clean and scalable freight transport could soon be the new normal in India.