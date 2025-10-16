You can now buy Simple Energy's e-scooters on Amazon, Flipkart

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer Simple Energy has announced a partnership with e-commerce giants Amazon India and Flipkart. The move will allow customers to purchase their flagship electric scooters, the Simple One Gen 1.5 and Simple One S, online. The new initiative is part of the company's strategy to expand its reach across India, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Discounts Festive discounts available on Amazon and Flipkart As part of the partnership, Simple Energy is also offering festive discounts. On Amazon during the Great Indian Festival (valid till October 20, 2025), customers can get up to ₹14,500 off on HDFC Bank credit cards, and ₹16,434 off with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Card. Flipkart's Big Bang Diwali sale (valid till October 24, 2025) offers up to ₹7,500 off on Simple One and up to ₹5,000 off on Simple One S.

Statement Tech-first purchase experience for customers Suhas Rajkumar, the Founder and CEO of Simple Energy, said that the partnership with Amazon India and Flipkart will help them reach more customers. He emphasized that they are providing a seamless, tech-first purchase experience to make EV ownership simpler and more accessible than ever. This is especially important as the company looks to expand its presence in smaller cities across India.

Product A look at Simple One Gen 1.5 The Simple One Gen 1.5 is touted as India's highest-range electric scooter with a range of 248km and acceleration from 0-40km/h in just 2.77 seconds. It comes with features like app integration, navigation, OTA updates, ride modes, regenerative braking among others. The scooter is available in six colors at ₹1,71,944 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).