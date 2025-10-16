Mercedes-Benz's Classic Car Rally next month: Check dates, timings
What's the story
The highly anticipated Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally (MBCCR) is all set to make its grand return this year. The event, a celebration of elegance, camaraderie, people, and incredible craftsmanship, will be held on November 15 and 16 at the Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai. A limited number of tickets for the rally will go on sale soon, so stay tuned.
Car display
Static display of classic cars on November 15
The 12th edition of the MBCCR will feature an extensive display of some of the rarest and finest Mercedes-Benz cars in India. The event will kick off on Saturday, November 15, with a static display, open to the public for the first time in its history. This is a unique opportunity for car enthusiasts and members of the public to admire these iconic vehicles up close.
Event schedule
Convoy drive on November 16
The convoy drive for this year will take place on Sunday, November 16, starting at 9:30am. The procession will traverse the entire length of the Coastal Road, from Bandra to Marine Drive in South Mumbai. This is your chance to witness a parade of classic Mercedes-Benz cars against the stunning backdrop of Mumbai's coastline.
Featured models
SL and S-Class models will be part of the rally
The rally will feature a number of iconic Mercedes-Benz models, including the entire SL and S-Class ranges. Other key cars from the brand's journey in India, such as the 170Vs, Adenauer limousines, and Ferdinand Porsche-designed Nurburg, will also be on display. These classic vehicles represent decades of automotive history and innovation by Mercedes-Benz.
Restoration support
The rally has helped restore many vintage cars
The MBCCR has been instrumental in promoting the culture of classic car restoration in India. The event started in 2014 as a passion project and has grown into a major attraction, with participants traveling from as far away as Kerala and Uttar Pradesh in their vintage cars. Mercedes-Benz's support for the restoration of classic cars in India is also noteworthy, considering parts and dealer support have helped maintain the value of these vehicles over time.