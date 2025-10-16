Next Article
Tata Nexon now gets ADAS: Check variant-wise prices
Auto
Tata Motors just rolled out Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for the Nexon SUV, making it even safer and smarter to drive.
The new Red #DARK Edition starts at ₹12.44 lakh (ex-showroom) and brings a fresh look along with the tech upgrade.
This move follows the earlier ADAS launch in the Nexon EV, showing Tata's focus on leveling up its SUV game.
Prices start at ₹13.53 lakh
The ADAS features are available in the PS DCA trim, with the petrol DCA option.
Prices range from ₹13.53 lakh for the Fearless + PS DCA ADAS to ₹13.81 lakh for the Red #DARK Petrol DCA ADAS variant.
Even though Nexon already has a 5-star safety rating, Tata's clearly doubling down on safety and keeping things competitive for young drivers who want more tech in their ride.