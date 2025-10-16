Limited-run Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX launched at ₹23L
What's the story
Triumph has launched the limited edition Speed Triple 1200 RX in India at ₹23.07 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is a more aggressive version of the standard Speed Triple 1200 RS and is limited to just 1,200 units globally. The RX variant was first unveiled earlier this year and comes with a sportier rider's triangle, lower clip-ons, and rear-set footpegs for an enhanced riding experience.
Design upgrades
It draws power from a 1,163cc inline-3 engine
The Speed Triple 1200 RX flaunts an exclusive neon yellow-black color scheme with RX graphics. It is powered by the same 1,163cc inline-3 liquid-cooled engine as its predecessor but produces a whopping 183hp at 10,750rpm and torque of up to 128Nm at 8,750rpm. The motorcycle comes with a special Akrapovic end can made of carbon fiber and titanium.
Performance specs
It comes equipped with Ohlins Smart EC active suspension setup
The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX retains the Ohlins Smart EC 3.0 active suspension and an Ohlins SD EC steering damper for improved handling. It also features a twin-disc setup with Brembo Stylema calipers and a Brembo MCS radial master cylinder for efficient braking. The motorcycle weighs in at a kerb weight of 199kg, making it one of the lightest in its class.