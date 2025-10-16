The bike is limited to 1,200 units globally

Limited-run Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX launched at ₹23L

Triumph has launched the limited edition Speed Triple 1200 RX in India at ₹23.07 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is a more aggressive version of the standard Speed Triple 1200 RS and is limited to just 1,200 units globally. The RX variant was first unveiled earlier this year and comes with a sportier rider's triangle, lower clip-ons, and rear-set footpegs for an enhanced riding experience.