Last Volkswagen Touareg will roll out in March 2026

Volkswagen is ending production of its iconic Touareg SUV in March 2026, wrapping up a 24-year run that saw 1.2 million units sold since 2002. To mark the occasion, VW is releasing a "Final Edition" across all trims.

'Final Edition' starts at €75,025 in Germany Starting at €75,025 in Germany, the "Final Edition" gets exclusive touches like laser-engraved badges on the C-pillars and gear lever, ambient dashboard lighting, and illuminated side sills.

These upgrades are all about looks—there are no changes under the hood.

VW hinted an electric Touareg could come VW confirmed only the combustion-engine Touareg is ending, hinting that an electric version could be coming under its ID brand.

Details are still under wraps, but it's clear VW is steering toward electrification.