Skoda Octavia RS to debut tomorrow: What we know
Skoda's 2025 Octavia RS is landing in India on October 17, and it's already creating a buzz—its first 100 units sold out within minutes at a booking price of ₹2.5 lakh.
Expect the final price to be around ₹45 lakh.
The car will be powered by a 265hp, 2.0-liter engine
The Octavia RS packs a punch with its 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, delivering 265hp and 370Nm of torque. It sprints from 0-100km/h in just 6.4 seconds and tops out at 250km/h.
Inside, you get a bold black-and-red cabin, a huge 13-inch infotainment screen, and a 10-inch digital driver display—so it's sporty, but also pretty high-tech.
The sedan will offer multi-collision braking and adaptive cruise control
Safety isn't an afterthought here: you get 10 airbags, multi-collision braking, and adaptive cruise control.
If you want a sedan that's quick, loaded with features, and stands out from the crowd, the Octavia RS is definitely worth a look.