Skoda Octavia RS to debut tomorrow: What we know

The car will be powered by a 265hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Octavia RS packs a punch with its 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, delivering 265hp and 370Nm of torque. It sprints from 0-100km/h in just 6.4 seconds and tops out at 250km/h.

Inside, you get a bold black-and-red cabin, a huge 13-inch infotainment screen, and a 10-inch digital driver display—so it's sporty, but also pretty high-tech.