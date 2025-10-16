Ford Mustang now ideal for drifting thanks to this package 

Ford has unveiled a new performance package for its seventh-generation Mustang, the 2026 Mustang EcoBoost RTR Package. The move comes after the successful launch of high-performance models like Dark Horse and GTD. The latest offering is designed to provide an affordable option for performance enthusiasts who want a more capable drift machine without breaking the bank.

Package The package comes with several upgrades for improved performance The EcoBoost RTR Package comes with several upgrades to improve the Mustang's drifting capabilities. It includes Brembo brakes from the GT Performance Package, a rear subframe and front/rear sway bars taken from Dark Horse, and an optimized steering gear with increased travel. The package also features unique tunes for stability control system and available MagneRide dampers, which are specifically designed to enhance performance while drifting.

Performance specs Powertrain remains unchanged, but anti-lag system included Despite the enhanced features, Ford has not made any direct upgrades to the Mustang's powertrain. The standard turbocharged 2.3-liter, four-cylinder engine still delivers a respectable 315hp and 475Nm of torque. However, the RTR package does come with an anti-lag system from RTR, which Ford says is derived from technology used in its GT race car.

Visual enhancements Visual enhancements also come with the EcoBoost RTR package Along with performance upgrades, the EcoBoost RTR Package also brings a host of visual enhancements. These include RTR's illuminated nostrils, an RTR grille, the GT's front fascia, and the GT Performance Pack rear spoiler. The package also features Tarnished Dark Anodized pony and mirror caps as well as Tarnished Dark Anodized graphics for added flair.

Additional package Hyper Lime Exterior Package will be available as well Ford will offer a Hyper Lime Exterior Package with the EcoBoost RTR Package. This will replace the black Brembo brake calipers with Hyper Lime ones and add Hyper Lime accents to the dark anodized graphics. The interior of the Mustang will also get a touch of this theme with contrast stitching on dash, center console, door pockets and drift brake.