Ford Mustang now ideal for drifting thanks to this package
What's the story
Ford has unveiled a new performance package for its seventh-generation Mustang, the 2026 Mustang EcoBoost RTR Package. The move comes after the successful launch of high-performance models like Dark Horse and GTD. The latest offering is designed to provide an affordable option for performance enthusiasts who want a more capable drift machine without breaking the bank.
Package
The package comes with several upgrades for improved performance
The EcoBoost RTR Package comes with several upgrades to improve the Mustang's drifting capabilities. It includes Brembo brakes from the GT Performance Package, a rear subframe and front/rear sway bars taken from Dark Horse, and an optimized steering gear with increased travel. The package also features unique tunes for stability control system and available MagneRide dampers, which are specifically designed to enhance performance while drifting.
Performance specs
Powertrain remains unchanged, but anti-lag system included
Despite the enhanced features, Ford has not made any direct upgrades to the Mustang's powertrain. The standard turbocharged 2.3-liter, four-cylinder engine still delivers a respectable 315hp and 475Nm of torque. However, the RTR package does come with an anti-lag system from RTR, which Ford says is derived from technology used in its GT race car.
Visual enhancements
Visual enhancements also come with the EcoBoost RTR package
Along with performance upgrades, the EcoBoost RTR Package also brings a host of visual enhancements. These include RTR's illuminated nostrils, an RTR grille, the GT's front fascia, and the GT Performance Pack rear spoiler. The package also features Tarnished Dark Anodized pony and mirror caps as well as Tarnished Dark Anodized graphics for added flair.
Additional package
Hyper Lime Exterior Package will be available as well
Ford will offer a Hyper Lime Exterior Package with the EcoBoost RTR Package. This will replace the black Brembo brake calipers with Hyper Lime ones and add Hyper Lime accents to the dark anodized graphics. The interior of the Mustang will also get a touch of this theme with contrast stitching on dash, center console, door pockets and drift brake.
Market launch
Price and availability
Ford has not yet revealed the price of the EcoBoost RTR Package. It will be available on the EcoBoost Mustang Fastback with High Package and EcoBoost Premium Fastback, starting at $36,510 and $38,340 respectively, for 2026 models. Deliveries are expected to begin next summer, with more pricing information likely to be announced closer to the launch date.