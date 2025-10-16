Next Article
Tesla Model Y Long Range now offers 661km range
Auto
Tesla just gave its Model Y Long Range a boost—now you can drive up to 661km on a single charge (up from 622km), and the price still starts at ₹59.89 lakh.
This upgrade likely comes from a bigger 84.2 kWh battery.
If you're eyeing the RWD version, that one sticks with a 60 kWh battery and a 500km range.
Over 600 bookings and 60 deliveries since September
Even with limited stock, the Model Y is catching attention—over 600 bookings and 60 deliveries since September.
You can pick between two trims (₹59.89 lakh and ₹67.89 lakh).
Charging is hassle-free too, thanks to support for Tesla's Supercharger network and other DC fast chargers across India.