Tesla Model Y Long Range now offers 661km range Auto Oct 16, 2025

Tesla just gave its Model Y Long Range a boost—now you can drive up to 661km on a single charge (up from 622km), and the price still starts at ₹59.89 lakh.

This upgrade likely comes from a bigger 84.2 kWh battery.

If you're eyeing the RWD version, that one sticks with a 60 kWh battery and a 500km range.