Ola's 1st non-vehicle product is a home battery storage system
Auto
Ola Electric just dropped its first non-vehicle product—the Shakti home battery storage system.
Powered by the same 4680 Bharat Cells found in Ola's e-scooters, Shakti comes in sizes from 1.5kWh to 9.1kWh, starting at ₹29,999.
You can reserve one now for ₹999, with deliveries set for Makar Sankranti 2026.
Shakti can be used in agriculture and defense
CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shared that Shakti isn't just for houses—it can help in agriculture and defense too.
All units will be built at Ola's Tamil Nadu Gigafactory, supporting the company's push for greener, more flexible energy solutions across India.