Ola's 1st non-vehicle product is a home battery storage system Auto Oct 16, 2025

Ola Electric just dropped its first non-vehicle product—the Shakti home battery storage system.

Powered by the same 4680 Bharat Cells found in Ola's e-scooters, Shakti comes in sizes from 1.5kWh to 9.1kWh, starting at ₹29,999.

You can reserve one now for ₹999, with deliveries set for Makar Sankranti 2026.