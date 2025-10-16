PHEVs emit almost 5 times more CO2 than claimed
Plug-in hybrid cars (PHEVs) aren't as green as they seem—real-world data from 800,000 European vehicles shows they emit almost five times more CO2 than official tests claim.
It turns out, people drive them in electric mode only about a quarter of the time, not the 84% assumed in lab tests.
European Commission adjusts how it measures PHEV emissions
Reacting to these findings, the European Commission will adjust how it measures PHEV emissions—dropping its electric driving estimates from 80% to 54% by 2025 and down to 34% by 2027.
Meanwhile, carmakers are still pushing to keep selling PHEVs past the planned gas car ban in 2035, even though their climate benefits are pretty limited.
Manufacturers dodged over €5 billion in fines since 2021
Because emissions have been underestimated for years, manufacturers dodged over €5 billion in fines since 2021.
This challenges claims that PHEVs are a big win for the environment or your wallet.
The study highlights why policies—and incentives—should be based on real-world data so we actually hit those climate targets.