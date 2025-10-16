Stellantis recalls 298,439 Dodge Darts due to potentially dangerous defect Auto Oct 16, 2025

Heads up if you drive a Dodge Dart: Stellantis is recalling nearly 300,000 (298,439) cars from the 2013-2016 models because of a shifter cable issue.

This defect can make it impossible to put your car in park, which means there's a risk your car could roll away unexpectedly—even if you think it's safely parked.

The recall follows a similar one back in 2019, but some cars that were fixed then might still need this new repair.

Thankfully, no accidents or injuries have been reported so far.