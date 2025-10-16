Stellantis recalls 298,439 Dodge Darts due to potentially dangerous defect
Heads up if you drive a Dodge Dart: Stellantis is recalling nearly 300,000 (298,439) cars from the 2013-2016 models because of a shifter cable issue.
This defect can make it impossible to put your car in park, which means there's a risk your car could roll away unexpectedly—even if you think it's safely parked.
The recall follows a similar one back in 2019, but some cars that were fixed then might still need this new repair.
Thankfully, no accidents or injuries have been reported so far.
Stellantis will send out letters by November 6
Only about 2% of these Darts—roughly 6,000 cars—are actually at risk, but Stellantis wants everyone to double-check just in case.
The company will send out official letters by November 6 and will follow up with details once they've got the fix ready.
If you or someone you know drives one of these Darts, it's worth taking a minute to check and stay safe!